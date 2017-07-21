Gili’s Beach Club Heats Up Miami Spice Restaurant Month with Addition of Lava Stone Grilling Experience

~ Locals get to ‘play with their food’ during interactive oceanfront dinners at Gili’s Beach Club in Sunny Isles every Friday & Saturday in August and September ~

For Miami Spice fans looking for a dinner and a show, Gili’s Beach Club at the Trump International Beach Resort is certain to hit the spot. Every Friday and Saturday evening during the popular restaurant promotion, locals can choose an entree from Gili’s special three-course Miami Spice – Lava Stone Experience menu and then grill it right at the table on a scorching 700-degree lava stone – all while sitting steps away from the ocean.

“Our new lava stone grill experience is a great value and a popular addition to Gili’s Beach Club,” said the hotel’s Food & Beverage Director/Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz. “We wanted to offer Miami Spice fans a fun option that is outside-the-box. We invite everyone to experience our memorable lava stone grill dinners.”

After journeying on a golf cart to Gili’s Beach Club, guests are warmly greeted by a host who seats them at the casual beachside eatery. Patrons are then handed a menu and can choose from the following: a Grilled Vegetable Burrata or a Chickpea Hummus appetizer to start; a juicy Churrasco Skirt Steak, a Jumbo Shrimp or an Organic Chicken Breast as the main entrée; and a side of either the Spanish Chorizo Potato Salad, the Paella-style Riceor the Steak Fries. Each entrée also comes with classic maître d’ butter & chimichurri, and choice of sauce, such as the popular Mango BBQ Sauce and the Pineapple Jalapeño Pico de Gallo.

The real fun begins when entrees are brought to the table on the hot lava stones. With instructions in hand, guests use tongs to rotate their entrée on the stone and cook their dishes to desired doneness. At the end of the meal, those with a sweet tooth are equally delighted by the dessert options. Desserts are made in-house and include a tart Key West Lime Pie or scrumptious Snickers Cake to conclude dinner.

Additionally, Gili’s Beach Club offers a special Miami Spice lunch menu, available daily starting August 1. Highlights of the menu include a Grilled Shrimp appetizer served over paella rice with a walnut basil pesto; a Skirt Steak accompanied by caramelized onions, stilton rarebit, steak fries and basil pesto; Grilled Salmon with a mushroom sauce and crispy Jerusalem artichokes; as well as Passion Fruit Tart.

Want to get dressed up for the occasion? Trump International Beach Resort also features a fancier Miami Spicealternative at its signature Neomi’s Grill restaurant. At this Sunny Isles hotspot, guests can select from an array of dishes, like the Truffle Risotto Arancini ‘Croquettes’ to start; Glazed Cod with red verjus, artichoke puree, pineapple relish and micro coriander; Lobster Ravioli deliciously accented with lemon, sage beurre noisette and tempura broccolini; and Caramel Roulade dessert.

“Between Miami Spice at Gili’s Beach Club and Neomi’s Grill, even the most discerning palates will be pleased,” adds Jantz.

The interactive Lava Stone dinner experience at Gili’s Beach Club is available every Friday and Saturday evening during Miami Spice and is $39.99. For lunch-goers, Gili’s Beach Club offers its Spice menu daily for $23. While Neomi’s features its Spice dinner daily as well for $39.99. Tax and gratuity is additional. MiamiSpice begins August 1, 2017.

Valet parking is complimentary. For reservations at Gili’s Beach Club, call 305-692-5777. For reservations at Neomi’s Grill, call 305-692-5770. Located at 18001 Collins Avenue in the Trump International Beach Resort. ww w.trumpmiami.com