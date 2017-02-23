

Just steps away from the ocean, Gili’s Beach Club at Trump International Beach Resort offers locals a tasty and interactive new dining experience featuring Lava Stone Grills. Patrons of the casual outdoor eatery choose from a menu of savory meats, vegetables and seafood, and then grill their own entrees at the table on a scorching 700-degree volcanic lava stone. This unique experience is available every Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Our hotel owner and influential Miami real estate developer, Michael Dezer, came across Lava Stone Grills while vacationing in Aruba,” said Food & Beverage Director/Executive Chef Kurtis Jantz. “It was such a memorable experience for Michael that he wanted to bring this exciting concept to the shorelines of Sunny Isles. We’re giving our guests an excuse to ‘play with their food’ and enjoy craft cocktails in a laid-back setting overlooking the water.”

From the very first moment locals arrive, a memorable journey ensues. Guests receive complimentary valet parking and make their way towards a golf cart, which personally transports them nearby the sands of Gili’s Beach Club – providing an element of surprise and an added-touch. Once seated in the casual open-air beachside oasis, the restaurant’s friendly wait staff present diners with Lava Stone Grill and specialty cocktail menus, created by Jantz and his talented culinary team. In addition, servers extend warm hospitality by guiding guests throughout this fun experience – complete with instructions on how to cook food to desired doneness.

Under the main entrees, diners can select from an 8 oz. Prime Filet Mignon, 8 oz. Lobster Tail, Mixed Vegetable Grill, Jumbo Sea Scallops, 10 oz. Churrasco Skirt Steak, Marinated Colossal Shrimp, Local Catch of the Day, Organic Chicken or Angus Beef Burger. For those with a hearty appetite, Gili’s Beach Club also offers four pleasing entrée combinations including surf & turf options. Locals choose a salad and one side, such as the Spanish chorizo potato salad, loaded baked potato, steak fries or paella-style rice. Tongs and bib accompany each entrée, along with condiments including a classic maître d’ butter & chimichurri, and choice of sauce, such as the popular Mango BBQ Sauce and the Pineapple Jalapeño Pico de Gallo.

Gili’s Beach Club boasts a patio that comfortably seats 60 people for the Lava Stone Grill dinners. A full-service bar, with an assortment of specialty cocktails, a carefully curated wine list with a selection of wines by the glass or bottle, and beer on tap, serve as the main focal point of the restaurant. Highlights of Gili’s signature cocktail menu include a White Peach Sangria made with Leblon and seasonal fruit, and the Hibiscus Key Lime Agua Fresca, infused with a refreshing blend of hibiscus syrup, freshly squeezed key lime juice, Don Julio tequila, fresh oregano and house-made jalapeño shrub.

Located at 18001 Collins Avenue in the Trump International Beach Resort, Gili’s Beach Club is open seven days a week starting at 11:00 a.m. The Lava Stone Grill dinner is available from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Valet parking is complimentary for restaurant guests. Gili’s Beach Club also is an ideal venue for group events and large parties. For reservations, call 305-692-5687