Hawkers Model Volleyball Returns!

Models will battle it out for South Beach supremacy

Hawkers Model Volleyball, a free and open to the public event, will be returning to Miami Beach on February 17 & 18, 2018 for its 9th Annual gathering. Top model agencies are invited to participate in this thrilling 2-day co-ed tournament to benefit The Jack Brewer Foundation with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

Returning partner and vastly growing global brand Hawkers, will be showcasing their newest sunglasses designs courtside!

Over 15,000 spectators and 250 participating models this year’s event will surpass all of past tournaments expectations. iHeart Radio will be returning as the events marquee media partner for the 3rd consecutive year broadcasting live from the courts on Y-100, 103 The Beat and Tu 94.

Menin Hospitality has also returned as the events official hotel, The Mondrian, & venue partner for all special events.

Other partners you will find participating include LIVE!, Celsius Heat, Redbull, Sparkling Ice, & Whispering Angel . Lavelier Skincare will be offering skin treatments to have your skin feeling fresh all weekend. VIP Guests can also expect sampling from a variety delicious local restaurants.

Stay tuned for official announcements & more – Follow @ModelVolleyball.

Appearances by FloRida, YesJulz, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Kenny Santucci, Dale the Host, and Founders Olivia Ormos and Michael Malone with more guests TBA. Past VIP guests have included Jamie Foxx, DNCE, Calvin Klein, Cedric The Entertainer, James Marsden, Michael Bay, Chris Massey, Rohan Marley, Chanel Iman, Nina Agdal, Bruce Webber, Nick Bateman, Shawne Merriman, River Viiperi, Reggie Bush, Dwayne Wade, Joanna Krupa, Geoff Stults, Josh Hopkins, DeRay Davis & 2012 USA Olympic Silver Medalist’s Jennifer Kessy & April Ross.

Details:

Saturday & Sunday, February 17 & 18, 2018, 10:00am-6:00pm

8th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

To purchase VIP Tickets, Limited Table Service: www.modelvolleyball.eventbrite.com

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, February 15, 2018

Official Kickoff Party

9pm – 12pm (Closed to the public)

After Party at WALL at W Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

12pm (Open to the public)

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Day One

8th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

10am-6pm

Special performance: TBA

Sunday, February 18, 2018

Day Two

8th & Ocean Front, Miami Beach

10am-6pm

Closing party at Bodega South Beach, 1220 16th Street

7pm