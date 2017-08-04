Kiwanis Knapsack and Supplies for Schools

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It felt like Christmas in July at the local Walmart where the Kiwanis Club of North Miami Beach – Sunny Isles Beach recently hosted their annual knapsack and school supplies giveaway program to the delight of boys and girls and their respective families.

“The Kiwanis have been doing this for 20 years. We purchased 125 knapsacks with donated supplies and are giving them to the children who need it the most. The Kiwanis partnered with the Lions Club and they provided a $50.00 gift card for families to buy school clothing,” said Lewis Thaler, president, Kiwanis.

The smile on a child’s face spread joy when each youngster received a brand new colorful knapsack filled with every school supply one could wish upon from pencils to notebooks.

School counselors decided which students met the financial eligibility for this program. These children typically come from low economic families who are trying to make ends meet in a metropolis where the gap between rich and poor has widened in these challenging times.

Milton Fisher is a financial advisor and he spearheaded the Kiwanis knapsack giveaway program. “I am a past president and have been active in the club for 26 years. I came up with the idea when my children were in school and they brought home a list of school supplies required by their teachers. I looked at the list and was amazed and thought of the cost and time to gather all the items,” said Fisher.

Walmart set up the spread where families gathered and enjoyed a light breakfast of cereal, bagels, and fruit. With extended generosity, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman brought donuts for everyone. North Miami Beach Mayor George Vallejo was also present.

The Kiwanis motto is “Serving the Children of the World.” Since 1957, this local chapter has a venerated history of community service and all services are at no cost to the recipients. The local Kiwanis sponsors eleven area South Florida public schools for students to join including: Circle-K for college students; Key Club for high school; Builders Club 6th through 8th grade; K-Kids 3rd to 5th grade. The purpose of the various school clubs is to interest young people to get involved with community awareness to improve the quality of life for all.

The Kiwanis Club of North Miami Beach – Sunny Isles Beach hold their monthly luncheon meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 11:30 A.M. and dinner meetings the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 P.M. at Duffy’s Sports Grill, North Miami Beach. Guests are welcome.

Mark your calendars. The Kiwanis of North Miami Beach – Sunny Isles Beach will be celebrating their 60th anniversary gala on October 18, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at Christine Lee’s Restaurant, Gulfstream Park. The honoree guest will be Former Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

For more information about becoming a member, visit: www.kiwanis-nmb-sib.org Call

Lewis Thaler, president, 786-202-1122

Jeffrey Berson, vice president, 305-682-1569

Ken Kruger, secretary, 786-335-1166