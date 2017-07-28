Marlins Foundation contributes $100K to Feeding South Florida

The inaugural Feeding South Florida Summer Hunger Ends Here Community Breakfast took place during the second week of July, during which Marlins president David Samson addressed the crowd and discussed the Marlins Foundation $100,000 Charity Partner Anniversary Gift that was presented. The contribution will allow Feeding South Florida to acquire a new refrigerator-tractor trailer, which has the capacity to distribute an additional 3 million pounds of food per year throughout South Florida.

