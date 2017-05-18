Why I chose health care?

I chose healthcare because no other profession will provide the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life the way a job in healthcare can. My work impacts individuals, families, and sometimes communities. I assist healthcare practitioners with treating diseases and ailments, and play an important part in the patient’s well-being. When you work in the healthcare field, you get a feeling of contentment. This is because you help people get better. You feel important and satisfied as you help in making a difference in people’s lives. I love nursing because when you pull the curtain, it’s just you and your patient. It transcends time and history, and I feel the same caring and love as Florence Nightingale, Clara Barton, and the millions of others who have the calling to serve as a nurse.

What is your passion?

It is my passion to help others. I love being a nurse because it is so rewarding to make a difference in someone’s life. It’s rewarding when you look into their eyes and see the window to their soul. Just a caring touch or word can make a connection. I love being able to establish a relationship based on trust allowing my patients to heal.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my nursing leadership position, many people look to me for help every day, so in my spare time I enjoy cooking and spend time with my family and friends. I also read and research anything that is encouraging and empowering so that I can provide others with the same encouragement.

Pattie Kissoon is the Interim Director of Telemetry at North Shore Medical Center.