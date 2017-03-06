This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami Dolphins Youth Programs, in partnership with the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA) and the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC), hosted the Girls Flag Football Jamboree at Baptist Health Training Facility.

“We’re proud to be associated with this event as the Dolphins have continued to be invested in growing the game for youth,” Broward College District Director of College Readiness & Recruitment Bryan Anderson said.

The jamboree featured 25 high school girls flag football teams from the South Florida area. The jamboree followed a Girls Flag Football Clinic on Feb. 22 that educated the high school ladies on football skills.

“This event continues to grow throughout the years and we’re proud to teach these young ladies the proper skills they need both on and off the field to advance the game and their journeys,” Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Youth Programs Twan Russell said.

The goal of this event is to promote high school football. The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ mission is to emphasize the importance of education, physical fitness and positive choices for kids in a safe and fun environment. The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs’ vision is to prepare the next generation of leaders in staying physically active through our Junior Training Camps (JTC), Youth Football Clinics and Youth Football Camps in the South Florida Community.

Miami Dolphins Girls Flag Football Jamboree presented by Broward College Results

Cypress Bay (7) vs. South Broward (6) Hollywood Hills (18) vs. Plantation (0) Everglades (25) vs. Monarch (2) Western (12) vs. Blanche Ely (0) Boyd Anderson (8) vs. Ferguson (7) Miramar (6) vs. Cypress Bay (0) Miami Jackson (27) vs. Cooper City (12) Hollywood Hills (19) vs. Ft. Lauderdale (0) Pompano (7) vs. McArthur (6) Hialeah (12) vs. Coconut Creek (6) Miami Southridge (9) vs. Deerfield (0) Hallandale (12) vs. Mater Academy (0) Flanagan (31) vs. Northeast (0) Hialeah (18) vs. Pines Charter (6)