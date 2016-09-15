Sixty Miami-area Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) IMPACT! Scholarship supporters gathered at Temple Beit Rambam last Thursday to honor supporters of the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program, which grants college scholarships to Israeli combat veterans of modest means. The group also celebrated the graduation of an Israeli veteran whose scholarship was funded by FIDF.

During the 2015-16 academic year, FIDF’s IMPACT! Scholarship Program granted 3,584 full academic scholarships, worth $16,000 each, to Israeli combat veterans who come from difficult socioeconomic backgrounds, enabling them to attend more than 90 educational institutions throughout Israel. This FIDF program, which was established in 2002 and today has supported 10,498 scholarships and has about 6,000 graduates, is one of FIDF’s flagship – and most successful – programs.

“FIDF’s Greater Miami Region has supported scholarships for 682 students since 2004,” said FIDF Florida Executive Director Dina Ben Ari. “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to this important program, which helps Israeli combat veterans pursue higher education – and to congratulate Sgt. Tal on graduating from the program.”

Distinguished guests at the celebration included FIDF IMPACT! scholarship recipient IDF Sgt. (Res.) Tal, who recently graduated from Tel Aviv University; FIDF National Chairman Emeritus Nily Falic; Avi Samuels, one of the supporters who started the FIDF IMPACT! Scholarship Program; and event hosts FIDF Miami President Emeritus Monica Sasson and her husband, Alberto.

FIDF was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors as a 501(C)(3) not-for-profit organization with the mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational, and social programs and facilities that provide hope, purpose, and life-changing support for the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide. Today, FIDF has more than 150,000 loyal supporters, and 16 regional offices throughout the U.S. and Panama. FIDF proudly supports IDF soldiers, families of fallen soldiers, and wounded veterans through a variety of innovative programs that reinforce the vital bond between the communities in the United States, the soldiers of the IDF, and the State of Israel. For more information, please visit: www.fidf.org.