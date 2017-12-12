North Shore Medical Center Honors and Remembers the Life of Dr. Frederick Bloom

North Shore Medical Center proudly honors and remembers Dr. Frederick Bloom, Neonatologist, with an expression of gratitude to his family. Dr. Bloom worked at the hospital for 32 years.

He served on several medical staff committees as well as the Governing Board. He loved to participate in case discussion with his peers and he dedicated his life to the tiniest lives, micro-preemies. Throughout the years, many of the Neonatal Intensive Care babies he cared for returned to the hospital to partipcate in reunions.

On behalf of the entire hospital staff, North Shore CEO, Manny Linares, presented his family with a plaque in honor of his years of service.