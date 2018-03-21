North Shore Medical Center Honors First Daisy Award Winner

As a nurse at North Shore Medical Center, Anahy Guerra, RN is being recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination marks the first Daisy Award winner at North Shore Medical Center.

A family recently commented that Anahy went out of her way to serve in a friendly, positive manner with a warm smile. Her co-workers describe her as, “soft spoken and caring”.

“We congratulate Anahy for being our first Daisy Award honoree. She is selfless, friendly nurse who is constantly striving to learn and is an example to her colleagues,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.