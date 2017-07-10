North Shore Medical Center Honors Jorge Rolo-Naranjo, RN with its Governing Board Service Excellence Award

North Shore Medical Center recognizes Jorge Rolo-Naranjo, RN with its Governing Board Service Excellence award. Jorge is known to be a dedicated and compassionate nurse. He started his nursing career at North Shore Medical Center in September of 2014. He was promoted to the Critical Care Unit in November of 2015. Jorge is very engaged in the hospital and unit initiatives, as well as being the Critical Care Unit’s Service Excellence Advisor.

