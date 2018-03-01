North Shore Medical Center Hosts Progressive Officers Club Luncheon

North Shore Medical Center hosted the Progressive Officers Club for their 18th Annual Black History Luncheon with a special salute to police officers who formerly served with the U.S. military.

The guest speaker for the event was Assistant Chief JD Patterson, Miami Gardens Police Department, who also served in the US Air Force from 1978 – 1982.

The Progressive Officers Club works to recognize the achievements of black police officers in Miami-Dade County. Awards were given to police officers who excelled in the line of duty and went far and beyond to protect the safety of area residents.

The Progressive Officers Club also recognized North Shore Medical Center for their continued support of the program.