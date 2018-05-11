North Shore Medical Center Receives an ‘A’ for Patient Safety in Spring 2018 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington D.C-based organization aiming to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, releases the new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. North Shore Medical Center was one of 750 awarded an ‘A’ for its efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other injuries among patients in their care.

“This recognition from The Leapfrog Group is proof that patient safety is a top priority at our hospital,” said Manny Linares, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

“This is the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections, and injuries,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Receiving an ‘A’ Safety Grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day.”

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is peer reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see North Shore Medical Center’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, go to www.hospitalsafetygrade.org. For more information about Palmetto’s services, please visit www.northshoremedical.com.