North Shore Medical Center Welcomes New Controller

Jackeline Aleman joins the staff at North Shore Medical Center as the new controller. Prior to her current position, Jackeline served as the assistant controller.

She started her career with Tenet at Hialeah Hospital where she was the accounting manager. She was responsible for the day to day accounting functions and assisted the directors with accounting needs.

Jackie received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Florida International University. She plans to pursue her Master’s in Accounting. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family.