Recognitions:

Miami-Dade County SECME – Middle School 1st Place Winner Math Challenge

Feb. 24th–General PTSA Meeting and Internet Safety Night

Members are invited to attend our General SIB PTSA meeting to elect a nominating committee for the next school year. Immediately following, will host an ADULT only presentation discussing the real dangers of the internet and human trafficking.

Feb. 25th Kickball event hosted by Ruth K. Broad K-8. It looks like it will be a great event for all. Administrators against administrators!

9:30 am @ RKBBH K-8 Field.

March 1st–Living Voices will come to our school for 3 special Black History Month assemblies.

Living Voices combines dynamic solo performances with archival film and sound, turning history into a moving and personal journey.

http://www.livingvoices.org/

March 2nd–McTeacher Night

Teachers will volunteer as servers at our local SIB McDonalds, as a fundraiser.

March 23, 2017 – May 21, 2017 SIB Resident showing at MOCA.

The exhibition brings together paintings by Victor (1948–2015) and Ekaterina Khromin. The Russian-born husband and wife chart an artistic territory quite their own, painting on bas-reliefs that are, in fact, collages of found objects.

Happenings & Ongoing:

City is launching a Mentor/Tutor program where our older adults can earn extra income while tutoring our students–subjects include the basics, but also Russian, Bulgarian, Spanish, Portuguese, Hebrew, Italian, French.

Launched Girls Volley Ball Team and Boys Basketball Team (middle school)

Announced College Scholarships Application deadline for Sunny Isles Beach residents who are HS Seniors. http://www.sibfl.net/college-scholarship-applications-now-available-for-sib-seniors/

We are serious about ensuring that our residents get priority registration for camp and school. Together with the District, the School and the City will be completing rigorous address verification for current and incoming students.

Contact Info

201 182nd Dr.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

P: (305) 933-6161

https://www.facebook.com/sibptsa/

https://twitter.com/SIBPTSA