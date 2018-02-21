Ocean Cadillac Tradition of Luxury Continues

Since the 1950s and long before the ritziest shops graced South Beach, Ocean Cadillac has been selling luxury on Miami Beach. Today, the dealership remains a special place, offering the finest American luxury vehicles to discerning clients, who come to Ocean Cadillac from throughout South Florida for an unparalleled sales and service experience.

The dealership was acquired in 2014 by Brickell Motors, the local dealership group which now boasts nine dealerships in Florida and Illinois. Led by owners Mario Murgado, Rick Barraza and Alex Andreus, Brickell Motors brings a longstanding track record of success and exceptional customer service which perfectly complements the tradition of high-touch service that has always been a trademark of Ocean Cadillac.

The day-to-day operations at the dealership are led by general manager Marc Collins, who has been served Ocean Cadillac customers for more than 18 years.

“Brickell Motors has a tradition of ensuring that its managers are very accessible to customers,” said Collins. “We truly to strive to run our Cadillac store like a neighborhood ‘mom and pop’ location. You can find me in the service drive and on the sales floor each day. It’s one of my favorite parts of the job, and I’m proud to represent Brickell Motors and Cadillac in this way.”

Collins points out a number of other benefits being part of the Brickell Motors family that helps Ocean Cadillac customers.

“Our dealership group represents a number of other brands which gives a distinct advantage on non-Cadillac trade-ins,” said Collins. “We will always be competitive on trade-ins as Brickell Motors understands the market for many different manufacturers. And while we always want our customers to drive away in a new or pre-owned Cadillac, we also can make great referrals if need be.”

Ocean Cadillac’s Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) is one of the highest in Florida, and the dealership’s sales and service teams are constantly looking for improvement. According to Collins, they will go to nearly any length to ensure that customers get the vehicle they want at a great price. Many customer experiences begin online and many others end with home delivery. Making the purchasing experience easy and enjoyable is a priority.

“We have sourced vehicles in other states and even delivered cars to customers as far away as Connecticut,” said Collins. “We want our customers happy and excited, and we will go the extra mile, or even hundreds of miles, to make it happen.”

Bringing Cadillac’s signature service to Miami Beach is another of the dealership’s hallmarks. Every Cadillac sold receives roadside service during the term of the warranty and staffed by a Cadillac-certified mechanic. If a customer needs gas, has a flat tire, has an issue with a dead battery or virtually any other problem, a roadside technician is dispatched 24 hours per day and seven days per week. One of Ocean Cadillac’s roadside technicians, Eddie Bronicki has been with the dealership for more than 20 years. Cadillac doesn’t expect its vehicles to break down, but if it happens, the dealership has its clients covered.

Cadillac has an impressive line of new vehicles for 2018, offering a great automobile for nearly any customer.

The Cadillac ATS offers a superior combination of performance and styling that luxury buyers demand. Available in a coupe or sedan, it features a standard four cylinder, 272-horsepower turbo with rear-wheel driver as well as a V-6 with 335 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Options include an 8-inch touchscreen display and Wi-Fi is standard.

Cranking up the performance, Cadillac’s ATS-V is ready to take on the most powerful contenders in the category as both the sedan and coupe feature a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6 pumping out an impressive 464 horsepower. Rear-wheel drive with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, the ATS-V takes Cadillac to another level of performance.

The CT6 brings luxury, horsepower and downright pampering. Options include a 404-horsepower, 3.0L twin turbo, a 34-speaker Bose Panaray Sound System and luxurious seating with 15 massage settings. Available Night Vision uses thermal technology to reveal pedestrians and large animals ahead, helping to alert you of potential hazards. The CT6 also offers the next generation of cruise control. It’s Super Cruise setting claims to be the first true “hands-free” driving system for the freeway. Onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi is standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The CT6 Plug-In features a dual power system offering exceptional performance by pairing a conventional high-output 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder gasoline engine with an advanced Electric Variable Transmission featuring two powerful electric motors.

The mid-size CTS, recognized last year as the Best Luxury Midsize Car for Families by U.S. News and World Report, offers great performance in a classic Cadillac package. A potent 268 horsepower, 2.0L turbo engine is standard, but you can ramp up to an amazing 420 horsepower, 3.6L twin turbo V-6. All have rear-drive and an eight-speed automatic. Available Surround Vision displays a bird’s eye, 360-degree view to help you during low-speed maneuvering.

If you want to fly with the wheels still on the ground, consider the CTS-V sedan, the fastest production Cadillac ever. Hold on as 640-horsepower take you from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The supercharged, 6.2-liter V-8, features big Brembo brakes, an eight-speed automatic, and rear-wheel drive. Cadillac claims a top speed of 200 mph. Top Gear said “the fastest Cadillac you can buy is hushed and calm, with instant warp power and a smooth level ride.” This car is made to drive fast and sleek with an available carbon fiber package. Another option includes Recaro performance seats which offer 16-way adjustability, slip-resistant microfiber suede inserts, and aggressive bolsters that cradle your body during hard cornering.

If you need to move a few more folks around town or tow your boat, the Escalade and Escalade ESV are luxurious options. With room for up to eight and a tow rating of up to 8300 pounds, the Escalade will not disappoint. A 420-hp V-8 and an eight-speed automatic with rear-drive are standard; all-wheel drive is optional. The long-wheelbase ESV adds about 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. Automatic Parking Assist automatically steers your vehicle, moving at idle speed, into a detected parallel or perpendicular parking spot, while the driver breaks and selects the appropriate gear. The available Rear Camera Mirror streams rear-facing HD video that provides a wider, less obstructed field of view than a traditional rearview mirror.

The XT5 crossover offers a luxurious option to the typical form and function world of smaller SUVs. Lightweight construction offers great handling while a 310-horsepower V-6 provides quick acceleration. With up to 63-cubic-feet of cargo space, the XT5 makes moving stuff around town a joy vs. a chore. The interior features a rear seat that reclines and slides fore and aft for added comfort and a 40/20/40 split-folding seatback aids flexibility. Options include an ultraview sunroof which spans both seating rows as well as a “hands-free” liftgate. Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning are among available safety features.

If you think of opulence when you think of Cadillac sedans, then the XTS is a fine choice. A big back seat along with a host of modern comforts, premium materials and meticulous attention to detail awaits your discovery. Available 22-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats include massage functionality and power-adjustable bolsters that help put you in command of exceptional comfort. Available Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking and available Forward and Reverse Automatic Braking can engage your brakes when it senses a potential collision and you have not already applied the brakes.

Ocean Cadillac, located at 1000 Kane Concourse on Miami Beach offers an incredible combination of old-school service with the brightest new luxury vehicles America has to offer.

For more information, call (305) 864-2271 or visit oceancadillac.com