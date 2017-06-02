Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties: Effective June 1, 2017, all patients covered under Humana’s commercial and Medicare health insurance will have in-network access to all Tenet Healthcare hospitals, sister facilities, physician clinics and hospital-affiliated outpatient centers.

The new agreement extends to the following hospitals in Florida:

Coral Gables Hospital

Delray Medical Center

Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Hialeah Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Palmetto General Hospital

St. Mary’s Medical Center

West Boca Medical Center

“We are pleased that Humana members will regain in-network access to our care network in the communities that we serve,” said Marsha Powers, chief executive officer of Tenet’s Eastern Region, Coastal Division. “Our patients are our highest priority, and we look forward to once again serving as the provider of choice for those with Humana health insurance.”

About Tenet’s Florida Hospitals

Tenet Healthcare’s Florida hospitals are part of the company’s Eastern Region, Coastal Division. The Florida system is comprised of nine acute care hospitals with 10 sites of service and 3,483 beds and numerous related health care services. Tenet’s hospitals aim to provide the best possible care to every patient who comes through their doors, with a clear focus on quality and service. Hospitals in the Florida region include Coral Gables Hospital, Delray Medical Center, Florida Medical Center – a Campus of North Shore, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palmetto General Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Tenet distinguishes itself as a leader in redefining health care delivery and has been recognized for the passion of its people and partners in providing quality, innovative care to the patients it serves in each community. Tenet’s Florida region hospitals have been recognized consistently by organizations such as CIGNA, Healthgrades, The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for their commitment to providing quality care. For more information, log on to www.tenetflorida.com.