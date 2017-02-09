Property Markets Group (PMG) and partner, S2 Development, hosted an exclusive broker event on Thursday, Feb. 2 to celebrate the top off of Muse, the exclusive 68-unitglass tower in Sunny Isles Beach. The event took place at the Muse Sales Gallery and featured sommelier-programmed wine pairings and entertainment.

A visually unique residential building in South Florida, Muse Residences is conceptually designed by Carlos Ott and architect of record, Sieger Suarez. The building focuses on unparalleled amenities such as a farm-to-table residents’ lounge, a vanishing edge pool, sauna, a world-class fitness center, outdoor resort-style food and beverage services, an automated parking system, biometric technology, and first-class pet services.

Property Markets Group and its co- developer partner S2 Development, bring to fruition a hidden gem in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach- Muse Residences which will offer a unique living experience. Soaring more than 650 feet high, this boutique residence will offer exclusive amenities and large living spaces exclusive to only 68 residents. With conceptual design by the world-renowned, Carlos Ott, and execution from Sieger Suarez Architectural Partnership, this dream team will bring life to a vision never before seen in this area.

In addition, PMG continues to set the bar for the meaning of luxury, bringing living and art to the next level. The developers have commissioned and selected world-renowned artist Helidon Xhixha to design a unique piece for each resident at Muse. Muse Residences embody the best of oceanfront living through customized upscale finishes, advanced technology and an abundance of luxury amenities.

The fully finished residences are move-in ready and outfitted with the utmost state-of-the-art technologies. Muse offers residents breathtaking views and a variety of spacious floor plans. The residences at Muse are delivered fully finished, with 11′ ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor living spaces complete with summer kitchens and upscale flooring.

Photo Credit: Jose Larrotta