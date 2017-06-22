Protravel International Ranks Its Top 10 International Destinations for Summer 2017

To Inspire Travelers Who Are Still Undecided on Their Summer Vacation, Protravel’s Expert Travel Agents Share Their Favorite Insider Tips for Each Summer Destination

Today, Protravel International announced the Top 10 international destinations its best-in-class travel agents are booking for this summer. This summer, discerning Protravel clients are selecting: (1) Italy, (2) the U.K., (3) France, (4) Greece, (5) Spain, (6) Canada, (7) Ecuador (8) Germany, (9) Mexico, and (10) Iceland. With locations spanning the globe, a select group of Protravel’s seasoned luxury agents are sharing their insider tips, hidden gems and personal favorites in each of this year’s Top 10 countries.

The United Kingdom

“Take your family on a summer road trip through Devon, in the southwestern part of England. Devon’s idyllic towns offer a variety of charming accommodations and festivals for the entire family throughout the summer. My tip: If you want to discover Scotland, I highly recommend going to Edinburgh for the Festival.” – Judy Kleinman, Protravel (Pasadena, CA)

Italy

“A hidden gem in Tuscany is the beautiful Relais Il Falconiere outside of Cortona, where ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ was filmed. This property combines the beauty of Tuscany with diverse activities, including falconry, tours of the vineyard, and amazing food and wine. My tip: Learn how to cook a fabulous meal with 1-star Michelin chef, Silvia Baracchi, and take home a cookbook, a new apron and the joy of the culinary experience in Italy.” – Roberta Long-Kelleher, Protravel (New York, NY)

France

“The Alsace region is glorious in the summer. Located not far from Paris, right between the Rhine and the rounded peaks of the Vosges, its colorful and complex culture blends French, German, Swiss and Flemish influences. Explore the undiscovered wine country, unusual cuisine, mountain-vineyard hiking, villages frozen in Gothic-medieval times, and some of the best fortified castles in France.” – Howard Lewis, Protravel (Beverly Hills, CA)

Greece

“For first-time visitors, I recommend a 10-day Greek vacation, starting with two days in Athens to visit the Acropolis museum and take a city orientation tour. Then take a day trip to Cape Sounion before you fly to Santorini for a 5-night stay in Oia where you can scuba dive on a private catamaran tour and see incredible sunsets. In 2.5 hours, a high-speed ferry will bring you to Mykonos. Stay at a luxury resort by its beautiful beaches and enjoy the family-friendly, local atmosphere and local cuisine.” – Konstantinos Bastas, Protravel (New York, NY)

Spain

“To see beautiful fjords and mesmerizing mountains, take your family on a road trip through Galicia, Asturias, and Cantabria in Spain’s northwest region. Start in San Sebastian and stop in Oviedo before exploring the fjords in A Coruna and ending your trip in Pontevedra. All these charming towns and areas offer great food and amazing natural beauty. Along the way, stop at the Picos de Europa and Cathedrals Beach in Galicia and stay a few nights at one of the many beautiful ‘paradores’ – luxury accommodations in old castles, monasteries, and fortresses.” – Virginia Weinstein, Protravel (New York, NY)

My tip: “Stay at the beautiful Finca Cortesin near Malaga and Marbella. Only a 20-minute drive from Marbella for great night life, the elegant resort has a large golf course and a private beach club.” – Caryl Halpin, Protravel (New York, NY)

Canada

“Travel up the coast of Maine to Prince Edward Island (PEI). Drive through New Brunswick, stop by the Roosevelt Campobello International Park and the beautiful town of St. John’s before taking the Federation Bridge to the home of ‘Anne of Green Gables.’ My tip: Rent a small cottage, visit the lighthouses, Avonlea Village, and local farm stands and fresh fish markets.” – Fran Meyers, Protravel (Syosset, NY)

Ecuador

“The Ecuadorian landscape and wildlife are worth the trip. Discover the cloud forest and rainforest, hike around the Quilotoa crater rim, drive or bike to the waterfalls in Banos, see hundreds of colorful parrots at a natural clay lick or ride the Andes on horseback. My tip: For extra luxury, stay at a safari camp in the Galapagos to explore the islands’ vast number of endemic species, enjoy a variety of watersports and excursions, and take an educational coffee tour at the Lava Java Organic Coffee Plantation.” – Elaine Pesky, Protravel (New York, NY)

Germany

“When visiting Germany, a trip to Berlin with a stay at the beautiful Regent hotel is a must. The city is a paradise for ‘foodies,’ history enthusiast and art lovers. Visit the Museum Mile and the Berlin Wall Memorial. My tip: Have lunch at Restaurant Käfer for an amazing view of the city and visit Das Stue, a design hotel with the Tiergarten Park and Berlin Zoo – Germany’s oldest zoo – right at its doorstep.” – Helena Marks, Protravel (New York, NY)

Mexico

“Visiting the Tulum ruins is a must for families. The archeological site offers great reef snorkeling experiences and travelers can also explore the Cenote and natural limestone caves.” – Jeanne Alspaugh, Protravel (Scottsdale, AZ)

My tip: “Stay at Chable or the Banyan Tree Mayakoba. Chable, offers private villas with plunge pools, great spa and wellness programs, and outstanding farm to table cuisine. Right by the gorgeous beach, the Banyan Tree combines a touch of Asia with Mayan traditions in their cuisine and spa and ensures privacy with its luxurious villas.” – Stephanie Durst, Protravel (Syosset, NY)

Iceland

“Akureyri is less frequented and offers countless outdoor activities including hiking, kayaking, geothermal pools, whale watching and great golfing under the midnight sun. ‘Foodies’ can taste delicious ice cream at Brynja or the most amazing sushi pizza at Rub 23. My tip: Explore the waterfalls Godafoss or Dettifoss, Lake Myvatn, and the Viti caldera, as well as Siglufjordur’s museums and galleries, including the Icelandic Poetry Center, the Folk Music Center, Frida’s Workshop and the Herring Era Museum.” – Laurie Robinson, Protravel (New York, NY)