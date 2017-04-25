This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Real Deal, the leading real estate publication in New York, South Florida and Los Angeles, once again brought together the industry’s biggest power players for the third annual Broward County Real Estate Showcase & Forum on April 20 at Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) in Dania Beach.

Approximately 2,000 guests attended to tour the 25 exhibitor booths and listen to experts discuss the latest development trends, Broward real estate market and new technology. Among the esteemed roster of panelists were Louise Sunshine, Strategic Advisor for Fort Partners; Shahab Karmely, Founder and CEO of KAR Properties; Tim Elmes, Broker for Coldwell Banker; Peggy Fucci, President and CEO of OneWorld Properties;Gonzalo Navarro, COO and Co-founder of ArX Solutions; Richard Sarkis, Co-Founder and CEO at Reonomy; Jerome Hollo, Manager of Florida East Coast Realty (FECR); Paula Silberberg, Managing Broker for Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Beth Butler, President of the Florida division of Compass; Jimmy Tate, Co-founder of Tate Development; and Michael Pappas, President of The Keyes Company.

Panel topics included: the economics of development amid a new administration and continuing global market uncertainty; looking at how technology — including easy access to big data — will transform the South Florida real estate industry; and the future of the residential market in Broward as we hit the post-peak segment of the cycle.