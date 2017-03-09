The Real Deal magazine, the leading real estate publication in New York, South Florida and Los Angeles, is once again bringing together the industry’s biggest power players for the third annual Broward County Real Estate Showcase & Forum taking place on April 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA).

Among the esteemed roster of panelists are Louise Sunshine, Strategic Advisor for Fort Partners; Shahab Karmely, Founder and CEO of KAR Properties, Tim Elmes of Coldwell Banker; Peggy Fucci, President and CEO of OneWorld Properties; Gonzalo Navarro, COO and Co-founder of ArX Solutions; Bob Zangrillo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dragon Global; and many more.

Following the success of its third annual South Florida real estate showcase last fall, the Broward County Forum & Showcase is expected to draw in a crowd of more than 3,000 real estate professionals and will feature over 30 exhibitors —from brokers, developers and architects to designers, investors and homebuyers.

Recognized as a must-read source for real estate news in New York, South Florida and Los Angeles, The Real Deal has a readership of more than 130,000 real estate professionals in print and more than 2 million monthly visitors online. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit: www.therealdeal.com/soflaforum. Tickets are $25 each. Early bird tickets are available until March 20 for $15 each.

Panel topics include:

The economics of development amid a new administration and continuing global market uncertainty

Looking at how technology — including easy access to big data — will transform the South Florida real estate industry

The future of the residential market in Broward as we hit the post-peak segment of the cycle