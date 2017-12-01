Something for everyone this winter in Sunny Isles Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Winter has never looked better in Sunny Isles Beach. With sunny weather year-round, the City is taking full advantage of the refreshingly warm season by presenting an assortment of special events specifically designed to entertain the entire SIB population, from those celebrating their first to their ninety-first birthdays.

Under the advisement of the Cultural Master Plan, City staff regularly conducts research and brainstorms several ideas for different events and programs, which will appeal to all residents in Sunny Isles Beach.

“One of the best parts about working for this City is putting together an event and seeing the enjoyment and excitement from our residents,” says Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George “Bud” Scholl. “Our staff works tirelessly to research, prepare and execute spectacular events that can be enjoyed by the entirety of the City.”

Just in December alone, the City is offering six special events for all ages. Happening on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. is the annual Winter Fest celebration. Bring your little ones to Heritage Park, 19200 Collins Ave., for bright lights, ice skating, carnival rides, live performances, and arts and crafts.

Though Florida weather does not bring snow and shivers, Winter Fest will still see a special visit from Kris Kringle and his reindeer. Flying down all the way from the North Pole, Sunny Isles Beach is the only city in the state of Florida where you will be able to see, pet and feed real, live reindeer this year.

“The visit from the reindeer is always a pleasure since reindeer are animals most Floridians will never get to see otherwise,” says City Manager, Chris Russo. “And this year, it’s even more special because we are the only city in the state receiving a visit from these majestic creatures.”

Wristbands for Winter Fest carnival rides and ice skating are $5 for those with a valid SIB Resident ID Card and $20 for all others. Wristbands can be pre-purchased at Pelican Community Park or the SIB Government Center.

If you are unable to attend Winter Fest or looking to extend the winter festivities, the ice skating rink is sticking around for an extra day of skating enjoyment. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Heritage Park will remain a winter wonderland for residents and guests. Save your Saturday wristband from Winter Fest to enjoy Ice Skating by the Beach or purchase one for $5 with valid SIB Resident ID Card, $20 for all others.

Another resident-favorite winter event is the annual Holiday Ball on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pelican Community Park, 18115 North Bay Road. SIB seniors can celebrate the holiday season with friends and neighbors while enjoying an evening of great food, dancing and company. Tickets are $10 with valid SIB Resident ID Card and $20 without. There is a maximum of four tickets per reservation.

The whole family is sure to enjoy the Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10. Revel in your favorite classic holiday tunes by the Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 School Seahawk Band, Elementary Strings, Advanced Strings, and Violin Ensemble. Stick around for additional special performances by IK School of Gymnastics and Zlata Kovrigina. Free and open to the public, the Holiday Concert is at 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 151 Sunny Isles Blvd.

New to SIB this year is a teen Winter Glow Party on Friday, Dec. 22 from 7 to 10 p.m. This party at Gateway Park is strictly for teens only. Equipped with glow sticks, music, and special prizes, teens can spend a night away from parents celebrating the start of winter break.

Adding to an already impressive calendar of events is the inaugural Pre-New Year’s Eve celebration. Whether you have plans on New Year’s Eve or not, you do not want to miss the first NYE party in South Florida at Gateway Park on Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. With live entertainment by Fusion, a unique DJ/band hybrid, a practice countdown and complimentary champagne toast, Pre-NYE in SIB is the perfect way to end 2017 and welcome 2018. But leave your kids at home because this event is for adults 21 years and over, strictly enforced at the gate. Admission is $25 with proof of age as alcohol will be served. Food will also be available for purchase at the event.

With the plethora of events in SIB for all ages, there is always something to do and somewhere to go.

To see all of the City’s winter programs and events, visit sibfl.net or call 305.792.1706.