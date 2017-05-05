The Broward County and Miami councils of the AT&T Pioneers have been recognized for their significant contributions to the success of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida.

The local Pioneers are the recipients of the 2017 Company Volunteer Award from the Fort Lauderdale Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald Houses provide a home-away-from-home for families so they can stay close by their hospitalized child.

The AT&T volunteers participate in the Fort Lauderdale Ronald McDonald’s Adopt-A-Meal program, providing dinner monthly for clients staying at the house.

The Pioneers also:

Collect pop tops for the Ronald McDonald House’s pop top program;

Provide items listed on the house’s Wish List, such as paper goods, toiletries, etc.;

Provide children staying at the Ronald McDonald House with gifts in December; and

Donate books, puzzles, DVD’s and games for the media room at the Ronald McDonald House.

The South Florida AT&T Pioneers have been providing support for the Fort Lauderdale Ronald McDonald House for 13 years.

AT&T Pioneers is a national network of AT&T employees and retirees who donate their time and money to causes in local communities.