Oleta River State Park in North Miami was a recent destination for the Kiwanis Club of North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach who volunteered to plant native shrubbery and beautify the area.

The Kiwanis partnered with Friends of Oleta River State Park, an environmental group, whose purpose is to attract citizens to get involved with conservation and love of nature. This 1,033 acre natural splendor is Florida’s largest urban park that offers recreational activities in an awe-inspiring space nestled between towering modern hi-rises.

Condensed into thirty minutes of power trash pick-up, Kiwanis members, parents, school staff, and students reached into bushes, grasses, and building foundations where they gathered debris. Afterwards, under the botanical leadership of Kimberly Lewis, president, Friends of Oleta River State Park, the group labored in a site-specific garden where they planted native plants and removed invasive species.

Founded in Detroit, Michigan by a group of philanthropic businessmen in 1915, the Kiwanis International borrowed its name from the Otchipew Indian tribe meaning, “We gather together for self-expression.” The Kiwanis motto is “Serving the Children of the World.”

Since 1957, this local chapter has a proud history of notable community service. They established the Leroy Levy Scholarship Fund, provide school backpacks, and teach children water safety plus swimming among other worthwhile projects. All the community services are at no cost to the recipients.

“This is our second time planting in Oleta Park. We had approximately 25 children and parents in this beautiful area. With our volunteer efforts, the butterfly garden has been revitalized. Hundreds of plants throughout the years have been donated. With the guiding hand of Kimberley, this garden has been brought back to life that once was barren,” said Lewis Thaler, president, Kiwanis.

Julia Wolson brought her children who are members at the Highland Oaks Middle School Key Club. “I am a big advocate of the Key Club since it keeps my kids involved in school activities. We really love participating in this nature project doing something positive for the environment,” said Wolson.

Originally from New York and a member of Kiwanis for more than 30 years, Jeffery Berson, vice president, speaks highly of the service leadership. “Kiwanis sponsors eleven area South Florida public schools including: Circle-K for college students; Key Club for high school; Builders Club 6th through 8th grade; K-Kids 3rd to 5th grade. We are quite involved to get young people into community awareness,” said Berson.

Working on her master’s degree in sustainability and environmental management, Kimberly Lewis, believes there must be a balance between recreation and ecology. “Our main focus here in Oleta Park is native planting. Lewis Thaler has been a huge advocate of the Friends of Oleta and the Kiwanis donated all the plants,” said Lewis.

Black, white, and red mangroves can be found along the tributaries, river banks, and Biscayne Bay. Within the bucolic garden, one can observe the zebra longwing, cloudless sulphur, and white checkered butterflies. Nearly eighteen species of butterflies have been identified.

Afterwards, underneath a pavilion, everyone enjoyed hotdogs, drinks, and socialized. Berson gave accolades to the organization’s achievers and sponsors.

The Kiwanis Club of North Miami Beach and Sunny Isles Beach hold their monthly luncheon meeting the first Wednesday of the month at 12:00 noon and dinner meetings the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 P.M. at Duffy’s Sports Grill, North Miami Beach. Guest speakers add stimulation on an array of interesting topics.

For more information about becoming a member contact: Lewis Thaler, president, 786-202-1122

Jeffery Berson, vice president, 305-682-1569

Ken Kruger, secretary, 786-335-1166 www.kiwanis-nmb-sib.org

