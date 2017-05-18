This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Abstract drawings done by art students from the, Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 and Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School, were selected for a public connector mural that has been recently completed. Since the students could not take the time off from school, Artist, David Udoff, appropriated three selected drawings and he painted the colorful mural that runs an entire city block.

The mural was sponsored by the Sunny Isles Beach Foundation and Social Citizens of Northeast Florida. The organizations will give three scholarships and certificates to the winning students.

A Mural Presentation and signing is planned for May 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM at 182nd Drive and Atlantic Blvd adjacent from the K8 School in Sunny Isles Beach.