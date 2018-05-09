Trump International Beach Resort Miami Receives Champions of Learning Award for Cross-Departmental Audit Initiative

The South Florida Chapter of the Association of Talent Development has recognized Trump International Beach Resort Miami with its prestigious Champions of Learning Award. The Silver Award was presented to Organizational Development & Training Manager Josie Podesto Soto and her Forbes team of employees for the development of a cross-departmental audit initiative to improve service and operation standards throughout the resort. They were also awarded with the Audience Award for Most Replicable Best Practice during the recent Champions of Learning Conference.

“We are honored to have been awarded for our recently revamped internal audit process,” said Josie Podesta Soto, organizational development and training manager for Trump International Beach Resort. “It’s very fulfilling to see the improved understanding of other departments and more engaged team members as a result of the program we implemented. We continue to go above-and-beyond to ensure that the resort remains a Forbes four-star property.”

The award acknowledges the success that has been seen from switching to cross-departmental audits, engaging and empowering employees, and using the official Forbes checklist to obtain a more objective view of the findings. The Association for Talent Development is a professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees around the world. Members come from more than 120 countries and work in organizations of all sizes and in all industry sectors.

For hotel reservations and more information, please call 855-807-1933 or visit www.trumpmiami.com.