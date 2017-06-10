Verzasca Group to Build Mikvah at Aurora

Developer to donate on-site Mikvah to Chabad Lubavitch upon Aurora’s completion

Sunny Isles Beach’s first new development on the west side of Collins Avenue in more than a decade, has announced a Mikvah will be located on the site and donated to the Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach upon completion of the boutique luxury condominium project, which is being developed as part of an intimate collection of boutique residences, along with Le Jardin Residences and Pearl House in Bay Harbor Islands.

Verzasca Group, the developer of Aurora, has set out to transform the luxury residential market in Sunny Isles Beach, one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and bring the community closer together. The Mikvah is poised to be a vital part of the Jewish community in and around Sunny Isles Beach.

The Mikvah at Aurora is the product of Verzasca’s substantial community outreach as the developer planned the project. Verzasca’s leadership met with Rabbi Yisrael Baron of Chabad Lubavitch of Sunny Isles Beach, and during those conversations learned that the community still did not have a Mikvah for Orthodox Jewish men and women to use for ritual immersion. To date, members of the community in Sunny Isles Beach have to go to neighboring cities to use a Mikvah.

Aurora’s Mikvah will provide a safe and walkable option for Sunny Isles Beach residents and visitors especially for Shabbat and holidays when driving is prohibited. To ensure utmost privacy, the Mikvah will be located on the west side of Aurora – away from the building lobby and commercial space. It will also have a separate entrance and six preparation rooms with one Mikvah for women and a separate Mikvah for men.

“It has been a pleasure getting to know Rabbi Baron and working with him to fill this important void in the Sunny Isles community,” said Verzasca Managing Director Tim Lobanov. “This special amenity will certainly enhance our project in many ways.”

Aurora’s two and three-bedroom residences range from 1,385 to more than 2,150 square feet. The project’s resort-style amenities include private sundecks with cabana lounges, a half-Olympic length pool, fitness center, indoor and outdoor yoga lounges and a Hammam spa. Residences are equipped with smart-home ready technologies, 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and private elevator entry.

Renowned architect Luis Revuelta of Revuelta Architecture is the building’s designer. Internationally acclaimed Antrobus + Ramirez is the project’s interior designer, with Nielsen Landscape Architects overseeing the landscape design.

