Each year, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce holds their signature event, the Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center, and on Sunday, November 12th, the AMC will once again feature amazing young singers from throughout South Florida.

One of the young singers is Emily Taylor Kaufman, 12 years old. When Emily was nine, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and although it changed her life, she didn’t let it stop her from going after her dream of singing on Broadway. “Once we learned how to manage the disease, we were able to take advantage of modern technology with a 24-hour insulin pump which replaces injections. I also wear a Continuous Glucose Monitor which reads my blood sugar every five minutes and displays it on my phone,“ said Emily. “Technology is great, but it isn’t a cure…that’s why holding my first annual “Concert for a Cure” was so important to me!”

Mom, Bonnie Kaufman of United Realty Group and Dad, Eric Kaufman, Events by Executive Caterers, worked long and hard to ensure a beautiful event awaited the 200+ guests who were there to support Emily’s charity, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The evening was superb, with performances by Emily and her friends who joined in to help the cause: Nick Aquilino, Shannon Reid, Cameron Wheeler, Annie Rojzman, Brian Inerfeld, Cassie Ortiz, Preston C. Howell, Mason Pace, Nicole Acosta, Angelina Green and Gabby Ortega. Standing ovations followed each performance as each young singer took the stage — enveloping the crowd in a cascade of all types of beautiful music.

Almost $5,200 was raised for the JDRF that evening and Emily is already planning her second annual concert. After expressing her love and thanks to her Mom and Dad once again, Emily thanked all the sponsors who helped ensure such a successful event: Arrow Photography and Video Productions; Ran Oz, CooLAM Productions; Enecon; Paramount Residential Mortgage Group; Andrew Duany Photography; Shelly Art; Esper Printing; Lzgara Middle Eastern Cuisine; bem Wireless; Cassie Ortiz and her musical director, Ben Bagby.

For more information, visit EmilyTaylorKaufman.com