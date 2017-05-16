17 year-old Lannie Rubio from the New World School of the Arts was one of five recipients of the 2017 HEAT Scholarships presented by BankUnited and the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. Now in its 21st year, the HEAT Scholarships offer $25,000 in funds to high school seniors attending school in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties. Each scholarship, valued at $5,000, was awarded based on excellent academic performance, outstanding community service and unmet financial needs.

Lannie will graduate with a 4.9 weighted GPA and unweighted state GPA of 3.9. She is president of the Thespian Honor Society, secretary of the National French Honor Society, treasurer of the English Honor Society, historian of the Model United Nations and an active member of the National Honor Society. Lannie has brightened many a stage with her singing and acting, and has been a featured Young Star with the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center. She is pursuing a major in music theatre and journalism and planning to attend either Florida State University or Syracuse University this fall.