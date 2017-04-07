We all demagogues in a world controlled by despots,

A world where we have grown afraid to denude the powerful

And throw the impoverish the under sheets,

A fear to stick it to the man rather stick with the man.

Although it begins with one life it’s ends with countless casualties.

For our definition of what we believe is right, differs from what we believe is good.

The foundation of good, for it is no universal language rather a universal dictum.

With lessons unknown by all, simply comprehended by some.

For only a handful selected by God occupy the hole, the devil burned through.

Leaving the delicious gift of persuasion on earth, awaiting the tasting intentions wether good or evil.

Convinced by all with set beliefs and thy axioms unknown.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here