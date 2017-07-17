Asa Hussain receives Safe Schools South Florida’s annual ‘Legacy of Change’ scholarship award

Safe Schools South Florida is celebrating the achievements of a very talented and unique high school student July 17, as Homestead’s Asa Hussain receives the Miami non-profit’s coveted Robert E. Loupo, Jr. “Legacy of Change” Scholarship Award.

The scholarship award is given to a Miami-Dade County Public School graduating senior who is an advocate and/or activist, and who is dedicated to upholding the dignity, rights, and equality of the entire LGBTQ community, both in school and at large. The $1,000 award is to help cover costs associated with college or post-secondary education.

“Our 2017 winner embodies all of the qualities that this award was designed to honor,” says SSSF Board Chair Martha McGuire. “We couldn’t be more pleased that Asa will be able to immediately put this financial support to work in furthering his college education.”

Hussain is a recent graduate of the School for Advanced Studies, Homestead Campus/Miami-Dade College. He is pursuing a career as a marine veterinarian specializing in rehabilitating marine mammals, reptiles, and seabirds.

He also intends to continue serving as a social activist on behalf of the LGBT+ community and Muslim and Arab immigrants. He will be graduating high school with an Associate’s in the Arts Degree.

“It’s such an honor for me to be receiving Robert E. Loupo’s Legacy of Change award,” says Hussain. “My ambitions to make a broader impact on my community as a college student continue to grow, not only for the LGBT community but also for other marginalized social groups.”

Hussain says that this achievement only encourages him to keep moving forward, or as he says, “keep following the rainbow, despite any obstacles I may encounter. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me as I enter college as a legacy of change in my own right.”

The scholarship is provided to students who, like the award’s namesake Robert Loupo, have worked hard to overcome challenges and to educate and provide support for LGBTQ students in their school and community.

Founder of Safe Schools South Florida, Robert E. Loupo, Jr. was a teacher and counselor who worked hard to make lasting changes in support for LGBTQ students in South Florida. For more than 25 years, Safe Schools South Florida has been creating safer schools where all students can learn and thrive, regardless of real or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, their own or that of their parents/guardian.

One of the highlights of the scholarship awards dinner will be a special appearance by Dr. Larry Feldman, chairman of the School Board of Miami-Dade County, who will present Hussain with a medal of honor. Homestead is located within District 9, which Feldman has represented for the past eight years.

Following are excerpts of Hussain’s 500-word essay:

“Unfortunately, we still live in a world where kids are remain afraid to let their true colors shine through, sometimes to the point that forces them choose between living a life to be ashamed of or simply not living at all.”

“Becoming a positive symbol for queer youth by becoming the first Out and proud class president in my school’s history has allowed me to continue my leadership efforts in participating in the creation of a Gay-Straight Alliance – also a first in my school… I don’t plan on stopping here…”

The SSSF scholarship ceremony and dinner takes place at The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant of Miami Monday evening at 11520 Sunset Drive, Miami FL 3317.

For information about Safe Schools South Florida, visit www.safeschoolssouthflorida.org or call 305-576-2126.