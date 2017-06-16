Brickell Energy installs smart EV stations at Carnival headquarters

Brickell Energy president Alejandro Burgana is all charged up knowing that Florida has emerged as the fourth largest market for electric vehicles, with signs of double-digit growth rates on the road ahead.

As a certified distributor of ChargePoint systems, Burgana is busy meeting the demand for EV charging stations that is revving up across South Florida. In fact, his firm just joined with Carnival Cruise Lines to introduce a set of innovative EV charging stations for employees at its corporate offices in Doral.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new EV charging stations took place there on June 8 as dozens of employees gathered for eco-fun event that also included an opportunity for workers to check out BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf Electric Vehicles.

Wynwood-based Brickell Energy’s agreement with Carnival is for deployment of four dual-port ChargePoint stations capable of charging eight plug-in electric vehicles at the same time. In addition, Carnival adopted the popular “aFLoat” program offered by Brickell Energy, in order to maximize the benefits to its employees while minimizing its capital investment.

“This is a significant commitment on the part of Carnival to its employees who desire convenient access to EV charging stations at their workplace,” said Burgana, a resident of Cutler Bay. “It also sends a clear signal that Carnival is doing its best to be a good corporate citizen.”

The Carnival deployment represents one of Brickell Energy’s largest corporate agreements yet.

“We are pleased to work with forward-thinking companies such as Carnival to provide access to cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demand for smart EV charging services,” Burgana said.

The system being deployed at Carnival is the ChargePoint CT4000 smart charging station, which is the right fit for businesses, municipalities, and property owners that want to offer EV charging to their employees, customers, residents, and fleets. Each unit offers two charging ports, Clean Cord Technology, and payment platforms that accept RFID cards, credit cards, and Apple Pay.

Among many other sophisticated functions and features, users can optimize their charging sessions through reservations and waiting-list capabilities.

“We are passionate about electric vehicles and how they are progressively changing the way America commutes, but we also care about our customers’ investments,” Burgana noted. With that in mind, Brickell Energy is coupling deployment of its best technology in the market from ChargePoint with the most sophisticated financial tools for its clients.

Called the aFLoat program for Preserving Florida One Connection at a Time, Burgana said this unique program was designed with a dual purpose in mind.

The aFLoat program is considered a valuable financial tool that facilitates the adoption of the much-needed charging infrastructure with smart and innovative financial programs for qualified hosts — such as the firm’s Host Agreement and the Rental Plan. These aFLoat programs are getting great acceptance by developers, landlords, and property managers who want to offer the convenience of EV charging to their EV drivers at a minimum financial cost.

But, he adds, aFLoat also is geared to create awareness about the benefits of adopting electric vehicles to eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in transportation in order to prevent the devastating effects of sea level rise on Florida’s coastal cities.

In so many ways, explains Burgana, “Brickell Energy’s agreement with Carnival plugs in extremely well with their long tradition of making sustainability and clean technology a corporate priority.”

Brickell Energy is committed to offering the most compelling, smart, conveniently located, and affordable solution in the market facilitating the adoption of charging stations for host, station owners, fleet managers, and EV drivers all across Florida.

For information contact Brickell Energy at 305-546-5407 or at sales@brickellenergy.com. You also may visit www.brickellenergy.com.