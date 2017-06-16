Camp gives students chance to explore financial careers

More than 100 high school and college students from around Miami-Dade County will receive hands-on experience in banking and finance at the 10th annual Future Bankers Camp with the support of more than two dozen banks and local institutions.

The innovative four-week camp provides hands-on experience for students interested in a career in financial services. The camp gives students opportunities to enhance their proficiency in math and in their communication and financial literacy skills, while completing a bank internship and receiving industry certification.

The camp is hosted by The Center for Financial Training and Miami Dade College with the help of partners such as the Chapman Partnership, Women of Tomorrow and several other local institutions. A total of 23 banks and credit unions are participating, along with the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA).

The participating students are involved with the Chapman Partnership or enrolled in Miami Dade College or the academy of finance programs at one of the following Miami-Dade public schools: Barbara Goleman Senior High School, Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Reef Senior High School, Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, Homestead Senior High School, Mater Academy East Charter High School, Miami Edison Senior High School, Miami Jackson Senior High School, Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Miami Sunset Senior High School, North Miami Senior High School, North Miami Beach Senior High School, South Dade Senior High School and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

Among the program’s offerings is the teller training track. Upon successful completion of the camp, students are eligible to receive the American Bankers Association Bank Teller Certificate. This national industry standard certificate meets the educational requirement for the certification exam offered by the Institute of Certified Bankers. Students who graduate also can work towards an AS degree in financial services.

The Miami-Dade Public Schools Academy of Finance program is a member of the National Academy Foundation, a national network of career academies to support the development of America’s youth toward personal and professional success in high school, higher education and throughout their careers. Sixteen Miami-Dade high schools have Academy of Finance career academies.

The participating financial institutions in 2017 are: Banco Pinchincha, Banco Santander, Banesco USA, BankUnited, BBVA Compass Bank, Biscayne Bank, City National Bank, Coconut Grove Bank, Continental National Bank, FirstBank Florida, First National Bank of South Miami, International Finance Bank, JetStream Federal Credit Union, Mercantil Bank, Ocean Bank, Pacific National Bank, Popular Community Bank, Professional Bank, Regions, Sunstate Bank, TD Bank, Totalbank and Wells Fargo Bank.

“It is an uplifting experience to train students so they can start their careers and begin to take their place in the future of the banking and finance industries,” said A. Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank. “Ocean Bank has long believed in and supported education in South Florida, and we are proud of our continuing role in developing the careers of these students.”

For more information about The Center for Financial Training at MDC visit www.cftse.org.