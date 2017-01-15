Members of ChamberSOUTH got schooled at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center Jan. 11 by UHealth’s Chief Administrative Officer Ben Riestra on details of the new Lennar Foundation Medical Center that just opened on campus. Nearly 70 new and prospective members gathered for the special presentation, part of the chamber’s ongoing series of Networking & New Member Orientation Luncheons that happen at different dining venues each month across Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, and beyond.

Riestra used the opportunity to boast about the many new features of UHealth’s state-of-the art, multidisciplinary health care facility and the wide range of services now available there for the community, “as well as to the UM Hurricanes students, faculty, and staff because of its location on the edge of the campus,” he said. The new 206,000-sq-ft center is located at 5555 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables. Visit the Lennar Foundation Medical Center online at www.humanbeingwell.com. For appointments, call 305-689-5555.

Chamber South’s “Roaming Lunch Meeting” take place the second Wednesday of every month. The next ChamberSOUTH Luncheon and New Member Orientation is Feb. 8, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Registration starts at $25. For information, contact ChamberSOUTH’s Executive Director Mary Scott Russell at 305-661-1621 or send an email to info@chambersouth.com. Also visit www.chambersouth.com.