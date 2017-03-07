The first annual Locales Festival by Chef James, a one-day celebration of the Latin American Community and Miami’s diverse culture, debuts in South Florida at Bayside Marketplace in the heart of Downtown Miami, April 2.

Hosted by Chef James Tahhan, official chef of Telemundo on its morning show “Un Nuevo Dia,” the festival will also celebrate Bayside Marketplace’s 30th birthday – and shine the spotlight on community accomplishment through the Miami Bayside Foundation.

The family-centric event, produced by Premier Tourist and Landmark Association (PTLA), will also highlight numerous aspects of the Latin American culture such as the arts including live music performances and film competitions; sports including interactive activities; and the vibrant culinary scene with celebrity chefs from Miami’s top restaurants.

“Our goal is to produce the largest family friendly Latin American festival in the United States,” said Byron Appel, PTLA’s CEO. “And there is no better city to start the Locales Festival than Miami, the gateway to the Americas.”

With his Venezuelan-Syrian-Armenian heritage and his restaurant Sabores, Chef James will also spearhead the panel of celebrity judges for the culinary competition with the Miami Culinary Institute, one of the many culinary-focused activations. Sabores is located at 4100 West Flagler Street in Miami.

“Locales Festival is a platform to showcase my passion for the culinary arts and my love for the Latin American community,” said Chef James. “This festival will offer gifted students of all backgrounds the chance to showcase their talents in a day-long event that the whole community can enjoy.”

For more information, visit www.localesfestival.com or call 347-831-4853. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.localesfestival.eventbrite.com until April 2.

For Sponsorship Opportunities at Locales Festival contact Byron Appel at bappel@ptala.com or 347-831-4853.