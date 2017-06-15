Citi opens brand new digital branch at Doral Commons

After setting its sights on rapid expansion in the greater Miami area, Citi has opened three new locations in the past month, including a new and innovative branch at Doral Commons at 7480 NW 104th Ave.

Retail banking is evolving from the traditional branch model to a multi-channel model that combines branches with the ever-expanding digital and mobile capabilities. That is exactly what Citi’s newest branch in Doral, which opened on June 4, is doing.

The new 3,850-square-foot branch aims to bring bankers out from the back offices and puts them in front of the branch to engage with customers and help more effectively. Truly merging the human element of banking with the advanced technological and digital needs of its customers, Citi has workbenches and ipads on site to use the banking experience as an opportunity to teach their guests better banking.

Other recently opened branches include one in Midtown and the first Citigold branch in the entire Southeast in Downtown Miami.

For information about the Doral Commons branch, visit ww.miami.citi.com or call 888-248-4226.