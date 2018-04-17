Commissioner Monestime to present People Matter Pop-Up Fest

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime, District 2, in partnership with Papa Keith 4 People Matter, will present the People Matter Pop-Up Fest for Peace on Saturday, April 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at Little River Park, 10525 NW 24th Ave.

The People Matter Fest was created to bring people together for one day without any gun violence and negativity.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to get together to advocate for non-violence,” Commissioner Monestime said.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a talent showcase, food, games, vendors and music from 103.5 the Beat Mixers. Representatives from several County departments also will be on hand to provide information on County resources.

“I just want to bring young people from the community together for a day of peace and unity, music, food and fun,” said Papa Keith.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime

WHAT: People Matter Pop-Up Fest

WHEN: Saturday, April 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Little River Park, 10525 NW 24th Avenue