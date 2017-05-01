As we grow, we realize our importance.

We see the connections we make with people,

How our emotions and actions can affect others.

But what if we were born without emotions?

A monotone world,

With less than exciting people.

A world without creativity or life.

A desolate land.

Embrace your emotions.

For they are your makeup.

They are what make you human.

But do not allow them to take over.

For we should love ourselves.

And love those around you.

We were not put on this earth to breathe eat, and work.

We were put on this earth to experience and feel.

Take a different attitude towards life and blow everything out of the water.

Because you can.

