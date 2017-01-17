The Minority Chamber of Commerce will host a Cyber Security Conference Miami on Jan. 27 at the Doral InterContinental Hotel at 2505 NW 87th Ave., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event, Hon. Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel will be named “Foreign Representative of the Year Award 2017,” for his remarkable service in representing Israel to the South Florida business community. The State of Israel contributed by connecting the talent pool coming out of defense organizations with a strong entrepreneurial spirit in cyber security development. The World Economic Forum ranked Israel second on its list of most innovative countries in Security and Preparedness.

Cyber Security Conference Miami 2017 features an impressive list of guest speakers including: Kevin Parker, FBI representative in Cyber Attacks in South Florida; Frank Cuomo, Vice President of Univision; Rob Vazquez, Chairman of the Cyber Attack Committee of the Minority Chamber of Commerce; Steve Detwiler of the Miami-Dade County Emergency & Preparedness Office; and other local and national leaders.

“We are honored in recognizing Hon. Lior Haiat, Consul General of Israel, for his leadership and dedication to the pursuit of community outreach with local businesses in South Florida,” said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the Minority Chamber of Commerce.”

The State of Israel is a symbol in the security industry around the world. The challenging environments Israel faces in the Middle East and globally is also reflected in the cyber world. “A perfect case scenario for the Chamber’s Conference on Cyber Security,” Mayorga added.

About Mr. Lior Haiat

Since 2016, Mr. Haiat has served as Consul General of Israel to Florida, Puerto Rico, Alabama and Mississippi. Previously, he was Executive Director at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Jerusalem Bureau for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. His mission at the consulate is to promote the interests of the State of Israel in the area of his jurisdiction. Mr. Haiat maintains a strong commitment to fostering cooperation and partnerships with the citizens and governments of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico, in the areas of policy issues, economic affairs, public information, media, culture and other aspects of community relations.

About the Cyber-Security Conference

To educate and produce a multi-stakeholder consortium that brings together the interests of industry, government, and local business leaders in an effort to improve local of cyber security companies on both a domestic and international level. The main goal is to discuss means and methods of protecting local business from one of the greatest threats facing business today. There is something for every business, regardless of size or industry. Registration information.

Minority Chamber’s Cyber Program Committee

This key committee serves to assist members and partners in developing and implementing strong protection and security responses that safeguard their private information, digital assets, and their way of doing business. To that end, the Chamber advocates through its Cyber Security Committee and working groups, this initiative to work toward a competitive and secure local, national, and international trade environment; strong private sector cyber networks and systems; and a disaster resilient business community. For more committee information, contact Maria Loaisiga at maria.l@minoritychamber.net.

For general information about the Minority Chamber and sponsorships, contact Maribel De la Cruz at 786-406-2190 or director@minoritychamber.net