Out of Darkness Walk provides safe environment for grieving

The recent Out of Darkness Walk at the University of Miami was a truly inspiring event as individuals were able to grieve in a safe environment where they are not being judged by the normal stigma associated with suicide.

Participants are brought together by the commonality of having experienced the devastating loss of a loved one or friend to suicide, a possible attempted suicide and those that struggle with mental illness. They walk together, as a community, to honor beloved family members and friends that are no longer physically here with us and to those that struggle daily.

The strong emotional connection and the unspoken understanding creates a very strong and unique bond. Participants wear different color beads representing the relationship of one’s loss or connection to the cause. Prior to the walk, the butterfly release is a very special part of this journey and seems to really capture everyone’s attention, especially the youth. The butterflies represent a rebirth of sorts, which helps to give everyone a sense of hope for the future.

This year, special recognition goes to an outstanding team, the Belen football team known as AMDG. The players truly did an outstanding job this year raising over $8,000. They earned the honor of holding the walk banner and leading all walkers on the route. Everyone was very moved by their presence and participation as a team dressed in their football uniforms, honoring lost classmates.

There were other local schools and colleges that were involved this year and organizers look forward to welcoming more next year. The high suicide rate among high school and college-aged students underscores how important their involvement is in the cause.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) stresses the definitive link between mental illness and suicide. Both are very real and extremely serious. AFSP is helping us to learn more and have a better understanding about suicide, which will hopefully reduce the rate of suicide in our country.

When mental illness is properly treated, the risk of suicide diminishes significantly. Suicide is preventable and everyone can learn to be more aware and compassionate to those that may be suffering. Education and awareness are key components to helping dramatically decrease both the risk and rate of suicide.

To all who have tragically lost loved ones to suicide, Robin Moses, from team “We Remember With Love,” shared the most meaningful quote that she found online: “We love them. We miss them. We grieve them. And, so we live our lives to make them proud.”

Through the Out of Darkness Walks, people continue to love, honor and cherish the memories of those loved so deeply and were taken way too soon.

If you are interested in sponsoring next year’s event or donating to this year’s event, contact Jill Harrington at AFSP at 561-392-7877 or jharrington@afsp.org. Donations for the 2016 Miami Out of the Darkness Walk are accepted through Dec. 31, 2016 including matching gifts. Online donations can be made at www.afsp.org/miami.

For more information on suicide prevention or resources for you, your loved ones, schools and/or businesses, visit AFSP’s website at www.afsp.org.