We will stand together across the nation to protect our students, our schools and our communities. On Jan. 19th, school staff, parents, students and community allies will stand together in a national day of action at schools across the country to:

· Demand that our schools and campuses be safe spaces from the threat of deportation, racism and bullying.

· Support public education and call on the Senate to reject Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

· Call on policymakers to invest in our public schools, make the billionaires and Wall Street pay their fair share, and protect Title I funds in our schools.

WHAT: Nation-Wide Day of Action

WHERE: Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36 St, Miami, FL

WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 4:30 P.M.