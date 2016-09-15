This summer, as Miami hunter Jimmy Wilson was hiking in the swampy woods of Collier County, he came upon an amazing sight – a huge python had wrapped itself around a white-tailed deer.

In the video, Wilson keeps filming as he utters an expletive and starts firing at the snake, a non-native invasive species that’s overrunning the Everglades. After the first of several shots, the snake slithers off. Wilson eventually kills it, and then apparently coaxes the deer into running off. His video doesn’t show the deer jumping back to life, but movement can be heard in the brush as Wilson, breathing heavily, happily reports the outcome.

According to a news report, Kendall resident David Chambers said he got the “fascinating, one of a kind video” from Wilson at a barbecue get-together in Ochopee a couple weeks ago.