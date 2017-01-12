In recognition for his exemplary and outstanding public service to City of Doral, Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez is being honored as the “Citizen of the Year Award 2017” by the Minority Chamber of Commerce.

He received the prestigious honor during the chamber’s 17th Annual Luncheon & Corporate Awards Conference at the Hotel Intercontinental in Doral on Jan. 13, between noon and 1.30 p.m. More than 100 community leaders also will be recognized including professionals and executives representing corporate companies, minority-owned business, and public officials.

Mayor Bermudez will also present the keynote address at the conference.

The Corporate Awards Conference is a tribute to Minority Chamber members, public officials and foreign representatives who make Miami-Dade County a unique and remarkable business community. Mayor Bermudez will be honored for his exemplary and outstanding public service to City of Doral, and for embodying leadership that has resulted in a significant impact to the economic and civic well-being in the area.

The mission of the Chamber’s Luncheon Corporate Awards Conference is to continue forging public-private partnerships to expand the economic growth for the minority entrepreneurs to lead a strong economic recovery in South Florida.

“We are proud to recognize Mayor Bermudez as an exemplary man of action,” said Doug Mayorga, President of the Minority Chamber of Commerce, “as he continues supporting new perspectives and ideas that increase opportunities and initiatives in his municipality.

“Mayor Bermudez is a true leader in every respect in Miami-Dade County,” he continued. “We deeply admire Mayor Bermudez for making positive and noteworthy contributions to the constituents in his city. He will surely be added to the history books as one of the greatest figures of Miami.”

About Mayor Bermudez

Mayor Bermudez is the founding mayor of the City of Doral. Born in Santa Clara, Cuba, he came to the U.S. at the age of three. He received his BA from the University of Miami in 1984 and a JD from the University of Notre Dame in 1987. First elected as mayor in 2003, he was reelected in December 2016. Bermudez is an active member of the United States Mayor’s Conference and considered one of the most highly respected local public officials in the Miami community.





About the Chamber:

The Minority Chamber of Commerce strives to offer high-level conferences for local, national, and global leaders, and well as senior executives, and to maintain good relations with the Chamber’s various stakeholders and partners. These associates include shareholders, board members, customers, suppliers and business partners, and of course, investors and minority-owned businesses. Contact the chamber at director@minoritychamber.net or call 786-406-2190.