One of the most rewarding activities for the Rotary Club of Doral is their monthly visit to The Ronald McDonald House of Charities/Miami, during which members share the day with cancer patients and their families. Guided by our newest member, Chef Elizabeth Carrion, Rotarians prepare healthy dishes with very fresh ingredients for several families.

During their Dec. 10 visit, they hosted a wonderful event that included a very special appearance by Santa Claus. Special thanks the community of Miami for their continuous support, especially the Belen Jesuit School, Ronald Reagan Doral Interact Club, and many other generous donors. This project was made possible by the amazing efforts of Rotarian Vicente Carrion and with support of all Doral Rotary Club members.

Rotary Governor Visit

A few weeks ago, all clubs belonging to the District 6990-Area 7 gathered for a meet and greet with Rotary District Governor Deborah A. Maymon. Hosted at The Big Five Club of Miami, the event was attended by dozens of Rotarians who shared their plans for the coming months, and news of their recent achievements.

Outreach to Youth

Rotarian Raimundo Molina was recently invited by the Interact Club of Doral to speak before Ronald Reagan High School students about the Rotary Youth Exchange Program. More than 70 students joined the Interact Club to hear about the wide range of opportunities the Rotary provides. They were also encouraged to submit applications for upcoming year.

For information, visit www.rye69 90.com and www.ryeflorida.org. The Rotary is looking for students who wish to study abroad for one year and partake in an excellent cultural exchange.

A Striking Event

Ronald Reagan Doral Interact Club hosted “Dive Into Bowling,” a striking event that benefits the non-profit organization, Diverheart. Through this event, memners assisted individuals with physical and mental limitations to learn to scuba dive. Well done, Rotarian Nelsy Cassanova.

A Community in Harmony

On Nov. 19, several Rotarians joined effored in the project “In Harmony with Rotary”, a wonderful classiocail music concert at the University of Miami Gusman Hall. Maria Tersea, Luis Enzo, and Ana Maria Jaramillo delighted all those present with wonderful performances, accompanied by Jorge Emilio Pis Rodrigues on the piano.

The Rotary Club of Doral meets eevery Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, 11500 NW 41 St, Doral, FL 33178. For more information, contact Vicente Carrion at socrates.vicente.carrion@gmail.com