GIGA Solutions Introduces Kim Cohen to Benefits Division

Kimberly Cohen to manage business development and strategic relationships within Benefits Division.

GIGA Solutions, Inc., a national provider of property and casualty and benefit insurance solutions for the professional employer organization (PEO) industry, has introduced Kimberly Cohen as Benefits Manager within their Benefits Division. In this role, Ms. Cohen will lead business development and strategic relationships.

“Kim is passionate about the practice,” commented Carla Busick, Co-Founder of GIGA Solutions. “She truly enjoys benefiting companies, individuals, and families by providing flexible and compliant healthcare programs for all. We are very happy to have her on our team.”

Ms. Cohen joins the GIGA Solutions team with 13 years of experience in insurance, financial services, and human capital management. Prior to joining GIGA Solutions, Cohen served as the President of Cohen & Company Inc., which offered insurance planning and PEO consulting services to clients throughout the United States. She has extensive experience in both the ASO and PEO industries. Ms. Cohen began her carrier at Paychex, launched Payroll Experts of Florida and spent several years with Oasis Outsourcing, all in Sales and Management. She is a proud member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and has been on the Board of Governors and Co-Chair of the Emerging Leadership Council for the past three years. She is a member of NAPEO and the National Association of Professional Agents, as well as being licensed for the sale of insurance in the areas of property & casualty, life, disability, health, and annuities.

GIGA Solutions’ Benefits Division provides PEOs with solutions and strategies for Master and Client Sponsored Plan (CSP) programs, as well as cutting-edge benefit administration integrations. Their team of insurance professionals also assists with carrier introductions, offers agency growth strategies, and provides overall benefits consultation.