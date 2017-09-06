Gloria’s Gab: August was a month to remember in the City of Doral

Welcome to Gloria’s Gab. August was an amazing month to remember in Doral with the grand opening of Doral Legacy Park, a vice presidential visit and, of course, events related to the start of classes at local schools and universities.

DORAL PARK OPENING

The grand opening of our City’s new park on August 12th was an event that drew a massive crowd all of whom declared it to be the most beautiful public park ever. Kudos to all involved in the project that was an idea begun in 2005 when our current mayor was in office. Thus, it was fitting that Mayor JC Bermudez was in office again to participate in completion of this dream project with fellow council members, the parks and rec director and staff, designers, and architects. It was great to also see the Jr. Orange Bowl’s new Executive Director Alex Markel, Past President JR Steinbauer, and Jodie Steinbauer – not mention neighbors and so many visitors from other parks.

VICE PRESIDENTIAL VISIT

A few weeks later, there was yet another big day for Doral with the visit from Vice President Mike Pence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church addressing the Venezuelan community and attracting much media attention to our City again. Throngs of people gathered hours in advance to hear the vice president discuss the situation in Venezuela after his recent trip to Latin America. In fact, the news media showed up at the church in the wee hours of the morning to broadcast live and prepare for the vice president’s speech that afternoon. More on this in the next issue.

ROTARIANS GATHER

That same evening, Rotarians battled the extra traffic surrounding the VP’s visit to attend a R2R networker hosted by Doral Rotarians at Las Vegas restaurant. It was quite a popular event, as Rotarians from all over District 6990 are invited to monthly events hosted by various clubs. In fact, the next one will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Miami Kendall at Kings Dining and Entertainment (recently renamed) in CityPlace, Sept. 28. This “Bowling Challenge” event will cost $30 per person or $150 for a team of five. It includes a drink and food and, of course, bowling. Trophies will go to winning teams and proceeds will benefit the RCMK Foundation. To register, email Karenamy@att.net or call 786-210-1785.

DORAL BUSINESS COUNCIL

Yet another networker on Aug. 23 was held at Rusty Bucket CityPlace for the Doral Business Council. Guests enjoyed a drink and great hors d’oeuvres while networking. DBC Chair Barbara Pimentel welcomed the group thanking Rusty Bucket for hosting the affair. Among the many locals enjoying the event were Stephanie & Jena, Albion Staffing; Christina Dolcette of The Frost Museum FIU; Barbara Pimentel, FCBF, DBC Chair; Marti Bueso of A Safe Haven for Newborns; Maria Roman, of Ortho Now; Donna Boase of The Miami Herald; Christian Toledo of BB&T Bank; and Frantz Williams of The Frost Museum FIU, to mention a few.

HISPANIC CHAMBER

Finally, South Florida Hispanic Chamber’s Fashion Show Luncheon at Pullman Hotel treated guests to Mojitos, lunch, a fashion show, and a fun time trying on hats – often to match their coral colored attire – with a portion of proceeds benefitting charity. Lillian Lopez, President of the SFHCC, was among those beautifully dressed in coral, the color of the day. Among the many others enjoying the affair were Vilma Medio of Palmetto General Hospital; Claudia Miro of MDC Tax Appraisers Office; Iris Garcia of The Women’s Voice Network; Kristy Fueyo of Kendall Regional Medical Center; Betty Alvarez; and hundreds more.

Until next time, keep making each day count.