The World Conference of Municipalities 2017-Miami, May 26 at the InterContinental at Doral Miami, will open doors of success for mayors and public officials in the areas of resources, programs, investment and solidarity.

Hosted by the Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC), this premier conference features top-ranking keynote speakers such as Yehuda Kaploun, President of Water Gen, one of the world’s most innovative water development companies; and Wompimeequin Wampatuck, Chief of the Mattakeeset Tribe, who will present on “Municipalities and the Advancement of Indigenous People.”

According to Doug Mayorga, founder of the Minority Chamber, the purpose of the World Municipality Conference is to focus on myriad international topics, including the development of global innovative solutions for solving important issues affecting municipalities in the U.S. and beyond.

“Delegates will attain a better understanding on how to harness opportunities, and how to progress in the face of challenges presented by of our new world order that may stand in the way of a sustainable and just future,” said Mayorga.

Guest speakers and panelists also include:

Mayor Juan C. Bermudez, City of Doral

Mayor Philip Levine, Miami Beach

Juan Perez, Director & Chief-Miami-Dade Police Department

Sheriff Scott Israel, Chief-Broward Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Wales, Director-Department Homeland Security

Angela Sposito, former UNESCO Team Syrians Refugee Program in Jordan

Scott Johnson, CEO-Johnstek

Kristalina Georgieva, CEO-World Bank

Ninoska Perez Castello, renowned journalist

Judith Kark, Executive Secretary United Nations Capital Fund

Charles Tear, Director-Emergency & Response, City of Miami Beach

Bryan Koon, Director-State of Florida Emergency Management

Pete Gomez, Director-City of Miami Emergency

The conference is not open to the public but new and existing members are invited to attend by contacting MCC now via e-mail: director@minoritychamber.net or by calling 786-406-2190.

About the Minority Chamber of Commerce: Founded in the year 2000, we are a global business and economic development organization, focused on new initiatives in technology, influenced by structural demand in the world economy, the steady globalization of innovative activity is part of the component to assist disadvantaged communities and address the special needs of different municipalities, especially the least developed emerging nations. For more information: www.minoritiychamber.net.