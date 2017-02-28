Kings Bowl Doral hosts job fair ahead of venue debut

By: Bill Kress |February 28, 2017

Lincoln Park_King Pin Room

Kings Bowl’s new 20,000-square-foot complex features 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, four private bowling lanes, a full-service upscale lounge, private dining, and karaoke space.

Kings Bowl, an expansive new bowling, dining, and cocktail venue, is bringing more than 150 jobs to CityPlace Doral next month with a 20,000-square-foot entertainment complex. In advance, the new venue is now accepting applications for managers, bartenders, servers, event planners, door staff, kitchen managers, cooks, host staff, wait assistants, and mechanics.

Kings Bowl’s new 20,000-square-foot complex will be its most impressive to date, featuring 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, 4 private bowling lanes, a full-service upscale lounge named “The Rum Room,” private dining and karaoke space in “The Flamingo Room,” plus much more. This is a landmark opening for the national brand, as it celebrates its 10th location and continued expansion.

Kings Bowl prides itself in offering the opportunity for career growth to all future and existing employees by making promotions from within its company a priority – a majority of the current executive team hails from backgrounds in various entry-level positions within the brand.

JOB FAIR VENUE:
Hampton Inn by Hilton Miami-Airport West
3620 NW 79 Avenue
Doral, FL 33166

DATE/TIME:
Feb. 28 – March 2:   11 a.m. –  7 p.m.
March 3:   11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

About the Author

Bill Kress
Bill Kress is an editorial consultant with the Community Newspapers, covering business news, non-profits, and municipal government. He is an award-winning public relations practitioner, news reporter, photographer, and social media expert. Bill may be reached at bill@kresscom.com or call 305-763-2429.

*