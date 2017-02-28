Kings Bowl, an expansive new bowling, dining, and cocktail venue, is bringing more than 150 jobs to CityPlace Doral next month with a 20,000-square-foot entertainment complex. In advance, the new venue is now accepting applications for managers, bartenders, servers, event planners, door staff, kitchen managers, cooks, host staff, wait assistants, and mechanics.

Kings Bowl’s new 20,000-square-foot complex will be its most impressive to date, featuring 14 ten-pin bowling lanes, 4 private bowling lanes, a full-service upscale lounge named “The Rum Room,” private dining and karaoke space in “The Flamingo Room,” plus much more. This is a landmark opening for the national brand, as it celebrates its 10th location and continued expansion.

Kings Bowl prides itself in offering the opportunity for career growth to all future and existing employees by making promotions from within its company a priority – a majority of the current executive team hails from backgrounds in various entry-level positions within the brand.

JOB FAIR VENUE:

Hampton Inn by Hilton Miami-Airport West

3620 NW 79 Avenue

Doral, FL 33166

DATE/TIME:

Feb. 28 – March 2: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 3: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.