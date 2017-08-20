Kings pins its future on striking new brand identity in Doral and nationwide

BY DAVID EPSTEIN

Kings Bowl America is celebrating its 15th anniversary by rolling out an all new look. The national chain, consisting of 11 locations – including its first ever South Florida complex in CityPlace Doral – is now transitioning its brand identity to “Kings Dining & Entertainment.”

The rebranding reflects how Kings has evolved over the years, while paying homage to the company’s roots – with familiar colors and a modernized version of the Kings crown recognized by millions of visitors nationwide who make Kings their choice for dining and entertainment.

This milestone is the culmination of 15 years of hard work, attention to detail, and a commitment to continuous improvement, says Kings CEO Josh Rossmeisl. “The new logo and change in branding to ‘Kings Dining & Entertainment’ reflects this evolution and matches what we’ve evolved into – a first-class restaurant that has entertainment.”

The opportunity for genuine food, creative cocktails, and social gaming at this growing chain was founded by Patrick Lyons in 2002 in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay. Lyons is regarded as a nightlife maven and restaurateur. He founded the company to combine his nostalgic fondness for the golden age of bowling with a clear modern flair.

Lyons sought to create an experience offering chic lanes and a lounge experience enhanced by high-quality food and craft beverages. Kings has grown to a national brand synonymous with an upscale atmosphere, scratch-made dining, and great service. Mainly, customers select Kings for a family outing, date night, corporate events, or just somewhere really cool to unwind after a long day at work.

Rossmeisl continued, “We have been on an incredible journey since Kings was established in 2002.” Kings has grown as a company in every market in which they operate.

“Kings’ culinary program has become the centerpiece of the memorable social experience that really makes us unique. The lanes, games, fresh and creative food keep the customers coming back for more,” he added.

The executive chefs are experts at actively studying food trends, collecting guest feedback, and testing new dishes to achieve a menu and depth of flavor contributing the unique quality of Kings’ brand. The restaurant’s menu evolves to satisfy with a selection of “tried-and-true” items. And respect to each location’s culture, across five states, is seen by their annual changes to the menu.

Furthermore, the scratch kitchen has dozens of awards and routinely is included in lists of top destination dining venues. The baby back ribs are always smoking and the brick ovens are a centerpiece of the kitchen making pizza, wings, and bread daily. There are no microwaves here even though they may be in customer’s homes where food can be ordered to using the delivery service available at most locations.

Entertainment options range from bowling and billiards to shuffleboard, skee ball, ping pong, giant Jenga, air hockey, foosball – and specially curated retro video games. The Doral location, which just opened in CityPlace on May 18, 2017, also features private rooms for events, the Signature Rum Room & Patio, a private Karaoke suite, semi-private bowling on the main lanes with curtains, and the Flamingo Room for private meetings and dining.

Kings’ senior management boasts over 300 years combined experience. Additionally, almost 85 percent of the store level managers, culinary leadership, and event planners have been promoted from within.

For more information, visit Kings-Doral website or call 844-494-9400. Kings Dining & Entertainment-Miami Doral is located at 3450 NW 83rd Avenue.