Lafayette 148 New York Celebrates The Underline

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On January 25, Philanthropists and fashionistas joined Lafayette 148 New York and The Underline for an evening of shopping the brand’s Resort 2018 collection at the Brickell City Centre store. The event was hosted by Meg Daly, Founder of The Underline; Jessi Berrin, of Baptist Health South Florida; and Arden Karson, of CBRE. The Lafayette 148 New York shopping event supported The Underline, which is set to transform the land below Miami’s Metrorail into a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and living art destination. Nick D’Annunzio, Board Member for The Underline, gave a special toast, saying “This project will make and change history, the generous support of people like you will power this project, and it starts with events like tonight’s where 20 percent of sales goes back to the organization.” The evening concluded with The Underline presenting a special picture of The Underline to Lafayette 148 New York.